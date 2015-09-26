Run The Jewels Drop Meow The Jewels & It’s Furball Free [DOWNLOAD]

Run the Jewels is a global entity for all the boys, girls and now, cats.

After teasing the delightfully silly remix project which implores thousands of cat sounds as the template for the music, Meow the Jewels, for the better part of the year, it’s a finally here with good and great news attached to its legacy.

The good news is the Meow the Jewels project, consisting of remixed RTJ’s classics from the likes of Just Blaze, Alchemist, Zola Jesus, Blood Diamonds and plenty other notable producers, is very listenable; giving fans an offbeat spin on records they worn to the bone. The great news is that all Kickstarter proceeds raised from the free album (currently $65,783 of the $45,100 initial goal) will be donated to the families of Eric Garner and Michael Brown because Black Lives Matter and don’t you forget it.

https://twitter.com/therealelp/status/512056008739663873

If meow the jewels gets released I'll also release a kit of all the drums I used from 2001-2005. Donate fools. — Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) October 6, 2014

Click here to download Meow The Jewels, proudly presented by Mass Appeal.

