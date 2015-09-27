Drake Still Rubbing Salt In Meek Mill’s Wounds [VIDEO]

Drake finally addressed his Meek Mill summertime cookout and it appears that he is ready to move on to adjust his Views from the 6. That doesn’t mean his fans are ready to let up, however.

While performing at the first-ever Landmark Festival in Washington, D.C. last night, September 26, the audience went buckwild with “F*ck Meek Mill” chants to the point Drizzy couldn’t help himself and not say anything.

“Don’t worry, he’s dead already,” he said, sending the crowd in a tizzy.

Although the public has long crowned Drake the winner in his three-song battle that started over some late night tweets, perhaps his eagerness to fan the flames comes from his utter disbelief that the ball was fumbled on his opponent’s side of the field.

During a recent interview for his cover story with The Fader, Drake recalled being shocked at Nicki Minaj’s man’s long delay with releasing a response record (after he fired the first shot).

“This is a discussion about music, and no one’s putting forth any music?” Drake remembered. “You guys are gonna leave this for me to do? This is how you want to play it? You guys didn’t think this through at all—nobody? You guys have high-ranking members watching over you. Nobody told you that this was a bad idea, to engage in this and not have something? You’re gonna engage in a conversation about writing music, and delivering music, with me? And not have anything to put forth on the table?”

Meek Mill’s best chance at redemption is his recently teased Dreamchasers 4 mixtape but it’s going to have to be nothing short of phenomenal to win the people back on his side.

Watch Drake give the people what they want (which is Meek Mill slander), down below.

Photo: Ricky Swift/WENN.com