Chris Brown’s Australia Visa Application Denied On Character Grounds

As we shared last week, Chris Brown faced the possibility that his plans to tour in Australia might become undone if his visa application was denied. After assessing the matter, Australia’s immigration minister confirmed that Brown’s visa was indeed denied over what officials say is based on “character grounds.”

As reported by The Guardian, immigration minister Peter Dutton explained the visa process while adding that Brown can appeal the decision over the next 28 days. According to Dutton, Brown was served with the formal notice his visa would not be approved last Friday.

More from the Guardian:

“People to whom these notices are issued have 28 days to present material as to why they should be given a visa to enter Australia,” the minister said. “Decisions on whether a visa will or will not be issued are made after that timeframe and consideration of the material presented to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.” On Thursday the newly appointed women’s minister, Michaelia Cash, indicated that Brown would not be let in. “I can assure you that the minister for immigration and border protection will be looking at this very, very seriously,” she said. “I am clearly not going to pre-empt a decision by the minister, however, I can assure you what my strong recommendation would be.” The immigration minister has ultimate discretion on whether people who have had prior convictions can be granted a visa to enter Australia.

At root, Brown’s 2009 domestic dispute between he and ex-girlfriend Rihanna and his guilty plea sparked heavy protest from a non-profit group which combats domestic violence along with pushback from the women’s minister.

Brown was set to visit Australia in December as part of his One Hell Of A Nite world tour. His reps declined to comment on Australia’s decision to deny the visa.

Photo: WENN