Kendrick Lamar’s Kennedy Center Performance Sells Out Without Tickets Going Public

Kendrick Lamar is furthering the niche carved for his sophomore standout effort, To Pimp a Butterfly, with an upcoming performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.
The gold-certified album was lauded for championing impoverished voices within both the Black and Hip-Hop communities as well as its diversified musicianship that is unlike any other rap album being released in the present day.
Said musicianship is set to be heightened at the Kendrick Lamar Kennedy Center performance as the Compton native will be backed by Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, Steven Reineke, who has worked with the likes of Nas, Wayne Brady and Seth MacFarlane.
Members of the Kennedy Center were privy to presale tickets today for just $35 and Billboard reports that the general public were supposed to be able to get their seats tomorrow, but obviously that didn’t happen.
And now the early birds are looking to cash in on Craigslist.
https://twitter.com/acedghill/status/648891146924621824
The Kendrick Lamar Kennedy Center goes down on October 20th at 8 p.m.
Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com