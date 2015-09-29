Kendrick Lamar’s Kennedy Center Performance Sells Out Without Tickets Going Public

Kendrick Lamar is furthering the niche carved for his sophomore standout effort, To Pimp a Butterfly, with an upcoming performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

The gold-certified album was lauded for championing impoverished voices within both the Black and Hip-Hop communities as well as its diversified musicianship that is unlike any other rap album being released in the present day.

Said musicianship is set to be heightened at the Kendrick Lamar Kennedy Center performance as the Compton native will be backed by Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, Steven Reineke, who has worked with the likes of Nas, Wayne Brady and Seth MacFarlane.

Members of the Kennedy Center were privy to presale tickets today for just $35 and Billboard reports that the general public were supposed to be able to get their seats tomorrow, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Reminder: @kendricklamar tix go on sale to the public TOMORROW (9/30). Member presale starts TODAY @ 10 AM. http://t.co/jBA8rLc8sv — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) September 29, 2015

.@kencen how did you not keep any tickets available for the general public to be bought tomorrow? — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 29, 2015

.@kencen .@kendricklamar Should have just been honest and said "kendrick will be doing a concert … for kennedy center members only" — Jennifer Michelle (@jmk1310) September 29, 2015

.@kencen .@kendricklamar it's not a PREsale if you sell every single ticket for the venue. Super annoyed. — Jennifer Michelle (@jmk1310) September 29, 2015

@kencen has to be at the top of the most hated list today. pic.twitter.com/qVD3lBT69Z — J ❤ (@JOY_din) September 29, 2015

And now the early birds are looking to cash in on Craigslist.

@kencen @kendricklamar & just like that, tix already up for resale on craigslist. exactly why u don't allow all tix to be bought on presale. — Jennifer Michelle (@jmk1310) September 29, 2015

https://twitter.com/acedghill/status/648891146924621824

The Kendrick Lamar Kennedy Center goes down on October 20th at 8 p.m.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com