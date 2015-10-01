Akon Recalls Passing On Signing Drake [VIDEO]

Akon has made a fortune outside of his solo career by guiding the careers of Lady Gaga and T-Pain but imagine if he would have signed future legend and the game’s hottest star at the moment to his Konvict Muzik imprint.

The international recording artist had the chance to hog a fresh-faced Drizzy for his own empire but passed on the opportunity, he remembers in a new interview with Montreality.

“I honestly did pass on him because at the time, he didn’t sound like what he sounded like today,” Akon recalled. “The ‘Best I Ever Had,” it wasn’t even close to what that sounded like. I think he was at a position where he was finding himself. And I kind of heard it in the music, but ultimately, as time goes, people develop and they get better and they become the best because of things like that.”

Although the Canadian star has come a long way since he kicked down barriers in 2009, he did get nominated for a Grammy Award before he dropped an official album. Still, hindsight is always 20/20 and who’s to say the Drake we know today would be the incredible artist he is today without Lil Wayne’s Young Money co-sign.

“I think his confidence has grown a lot,” Akon admits. “You can see it on stage now. He’s fully-developed. Right now, I just feel like he’s the top at what he do.”

Watch Akon’s latest sitdown below.

H/T: HHDX

—

Photo: Dominic Chan/WENN.com