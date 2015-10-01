Big K.R.I.T. Remembers Being PO’ While On Highly Questionable [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. has come a mighty long way since his humble beginnings of rapping about “country sh*t” on his critically acclaimed mixtapes. The Meridian, Mississippi MC took a journey back through time during his recent visit with Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard on ESPN’s Highly Questionable when he relived a time where he had to choose between buying food and paying his cell phone bill.

“Back in 2008-2009, I didn’t know I was going to continue able to be making music because the only way I was making money was mixing records for a lot of artists you probably won’t hear about,” the 29-year-old rap star born Justin Scott said. “It was getting to a point when I was getting it to a point where I was getting older and a lot of my friends were graduating from college and I felt like I was wasting my time. And I remember my phone getting cut off and I was walking down the street with a box of Ramen noodles on my shoulder coming from Publix grocery store and I got a call from a guy named Johnny Shipes but I couldn’t call him back because all I could get was incoming calls.”

Shipes, the head of Cinematic Music Group, steered the King Remembered In Time’s career in the right direction and they put out the mixtape K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, which garnered much attention on websites such as The Smoking Section and Complex, and eventually led to K.R.I.T. becoming a coveted XXL Freshman.

Watch K.R.I.T.’s Highly Questionable segment where he also admits he feels his biggest co-sign came from the late, great B.B. King, who was featured on his studio debut, Live from the Underground.

K.R.I.T.’s new album, Cadillactica is currently in stores now and check out his official website to see when he’ll be traveling through your city for the Kritically Acclaimed Tour.

