Bill Cosby To Finally Be Charged For Sexual Assault In Druggy Toe Biting Incident?

The jig has been up for Bill Cosby’s reputation, yet the 78-year-old beleaguered comedic legend has yet to be officially charged with the nearly countless accusations of sexual misconduct brought upon him by a multitude of women. Most of the allegations are have said to have occur when Cosby was at the peak of his career in the 1970s-80s–eliminating the statute of limitations on the charges–with most of the accounts mirroring date rape scenarios that match his a 2005 deposition where he used quaaludes for his pervy conquests.

But a new allegation by model Chloe Goins could potentially change Cosby’s clear record. In 2008, she claims she was 18-years-old at the time and met with Cosby at a Playboy Mansion party where he gave her a drink, forcing her to black out and wake up half-naked, “licked all over” with the actor by her side, biting her toes like an unsolicited game of “This Little Piggy.” Cosby, who would have been around 71-years-old at the time of the alleged incident, denies even being at that party.

The Los Angeles Police Department has turned over the results of its investigation of Goins’ allegation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for evaluation of the possible criminal charges and the case is currently under review, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier this week, Cosby recently faced three new accusers represented by Gloria Allred, with the most heinous accusation claiming he forced his penis down a woman’s throat and told her his semen “blessed her like holy water.”

Photo: WENN