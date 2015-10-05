Drake Brings Out Future At Austin City Limits Festival [VIDEO]

Drake and Future have been making the most of their respective moments atop the Hip-Hop domination conversation, which culminated into their collaborative What A Time To Be Alive project. Drizzy, who rocked the Austin City Limits festival over the weekend, brought out Future Hendrix for their first live performance of material from WATTBA, thrilling fans in attendance.

Drake closed out Saturday’s performance at Austin City Limits, calling out Future to rock a couple of tracks from WATTBA much to the delight of the crowd. Future’s “Where Ya At” from his hit Dirty Sprite 2 album also got the live show treatment.

Thanks to the good folks over at Rap Radar, video from a fan in attendance at the Austin City Limits festival made its way online. From what we can tell, the dynamic duo rocked it but the audio was muffled at times. Still, it appeared that Drake and Future came through with the proper amount of energy necessary.

Check out Drake and Future rocking out at Austin City Limits below and on the following pages.

