Kendrick Lamar Announces 1st Annual Kunta’s Groove Sessions Tour [PHOTO]

Kendrick Lamar’s social media game is pretty lousy to say the least, but his upcoming tour was news enough to awake a sleeping digital giant.

Taking to his Instagram page, the game’s top rapper announced the first ever Kunta’s Groove Sessions. Although he didn’t reveal much info, we do know that the tour will be an eight-city trek through the United States and the Compton native promised “eight intimate shows,” which fans should expect to be even more bohemian than the rhythms found on his chart-topping sophomore album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Take a look at the flyer for the Kunta’s Groove Sessions tour down below. This should prove a worthy alternative for fans who were shut out at the Kennedy Center performance. Hip-Hop Wired will provide updates for Kunta’s Groove Sessions when Cryptic Lamar releases them.

Photo: WENN