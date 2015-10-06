Curren$y & Dame Dash Settle $3 Million Lawsuit

The longstanding Curren$y and Dame Dash lawsuit has finally come to a cease, with the terms of the agreement to be forever sealed, unless Damon Wayans appears on The Breakfast Club again.

Back in 2012, the New Orleans rapper born Shante Franklin put the bad blood between his former music boss in legal writing after he claimed Dash’s DD172 imprint released his Pilot Talk and Pilot Talk II albums without his permission. After Curren$y signed with Warner Bros. shortly after, he says Dash continued to release his music regardless of his new contract and he sued for $1.5 million.

In a strange turn of events, Dash deflected the blame off of him and directed it towards his lawyer to complete a triangular web of lawsuits. But according to new findings obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the former Roc-A-Fella CEO has agreed to settle following Curren$y’s last motion to be granted a default judgement for $2.9 million in damages plus an additional $95,000 in legal fees.

It’s a safe assumption to say they met somewhere in the middle.

—

Photos: Instagram