Toronto Raptors Unveil Official Drake OVO Alternate Jersey [Photos]

The 2015-2016 NBA season is around the corner and as promised, the new Toronto Raptors Drake OVO alternate jersey has arrived.

During this year’s OVO Fest, the hometown debuted what many thought to be new OVO alternate jersey and they thought right. The defending first round knockouts are allowed to rock their new uniforms a few times throughout the season and expect them to sport them during televised games this season.

The OVO alternate jersey is currently available exclusively at Real Sports apparel for $129.99 (CAD). If you’re a Drizzy fan, you had better get it while it’s hot.

Check out more OVO Toronto Raptors gear in the gallery below. It’s not cheaply made threads, either. Mitchell & Ness gave it their official seal.

—

Photos: Real Sports, WENNCHELLA/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »