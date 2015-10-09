Young Chop Spits In The Face Of A Kanye West Co-Sign [VIDEO]

Kanye West is renowned for working alongside younger Chicago artists and giving them a bigger spotlight to operate underneath but producer Young Chop doesn’t see things that way.

The fellow Chi-Town native is flat-out debunking the sincerity of a West’s intentions when dealing with up-and-coming stars and he doesn’t want fans to drink the Kool-Aid any longer.

“The ni**a Kanye don’t make it no better,” Young Chop began in an unprovoked Instagram rant. “He right along with the sh*ts. Use you, try to soak up everything n*ggas know, get you to write songs for the him, and then don’t call you after that. F**k him! Say for instance, like, ‘Don’t Like,’ and my boy Vic Mensa. He gon’ make it seem like he put them on. And he really f*cking didn’t. Ni**as started from the bottom.”

The track Young Chop is referring to his Chief Keef’s breakout hit “I Don’t Like,” whose remix was used to close out the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album, Cruel Summer in 2012. It is a rather interesting and perceivably crabby approach from the 21-year-old producer, who has also crafted hits for Hip-Hop notables such as Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Pusha T, Birdman and Juicy J since the release of the “I Don’t Like (Remix).” West famously got his start ghostproducing for Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie and used his newfound relationships as leverage for his career but to each their own.

Big Homie: 15 Chicago Artists Kanye West Showed Mad Love

Check out more of Young Chop’s explosion on the next couple of pages.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »