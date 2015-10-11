CLOSE
Kanye West Rants On Twitter About In-App Purchases for Kids’ Games

Kanye West is mad—so mad he went ahead and tweeted about it. The cause of Yeezy’s ire was in-app purchases of kids’ games that clearly have been running up his bill. 

“F**k any game company that puts in-app purchases on kids games!!!,” he tweeted on Oct. 9. “That makes no sense!!! We give the iPad to our child and every 5 minutes there’s a new purchase!!!”

Of course, the irony here is that West’s wife has made a killing with her Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood game. Which an irate mom pointed out saw her 11-year-old run up a $120 bill in two days.

