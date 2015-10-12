Amber Rose & Blac Chyna’s Reality Series Cancelled

Fans of Amber Rose and Blac Chyna were undoubtedly excited that the curvacueous best buds were looking to launch a reality television series featuring their, ahem, exploits. However, it’s been revealed that the show will never see the light of day over a feud and has been cancelled before making its debut.

TMZ reports:

The two former best friends are telling their friends they have various projects that prevent them from joining forces on the boob tube. Amber says she’s “in the process” of getting her own talk show, and Blac Chyna says she has various product deals. That said, Amber held her Slut Walk in downtown L.A. last weekend and Blac Chyna was a no show, because she was hanging with Future in the ATL. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out Amber was hot as fish grease.

So is there beef between the vixens? Is there too much competition for top billing? What gives? Does this mean Blac Chyna is going to try to one up Amber Rose and get her own reality series? Stay tuned.

—

Photo: WENN