A$AP Rocky Fires Back At Former Manager With Counter Lawsuit

A$AP Rocky isn’t keen on settling. Especially in the case of his former manager Geno Sims, who says the Harlem rap star swindling him out of a cool $850,000 during the course of their working relationship.

In new documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the 27-year-old personality (real name Rakim Mayers) is countersuing Sims, alleging that Sims breached their contract by disclosing information about his finances, personal life and his business to others.

Rocky also attributes any confusion as to what Sims claims he’s owed to the new negotiation they reached when the PMF brought in a second manager circa 2011 to help with his burgeoning celebrity. He says the paperwork filed at the time of Sims’ termination in 2014 explicitly states he wouldn’t be giving him one more red cent.

It appears this issue will be heading to court in the near future.

