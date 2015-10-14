Jas Prince Sues Cash Money For $11 Million Over Drake Royalties

Just in case you were lost count on your Cash Money tally, Birdman still hasn’t paid Jas Prince similar to everybody else. In a new court order discovered by the Jasmine Brand, the son of Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince is done making Instagram threats and TMZ public service announcements and is demanding $11 million in royalties.

Naturally, the number has inflated drastically over the years, but it has been more than seven years since Jas Prince introduced Drake’s music to Lil Wayne and the ensuing aftermath has been a very lucrative history.

According to the federal lawsuit, Cash Money Records was to pay Jas Prince pay 22 percent of all Drake’s royalties, net profits and other advances.after he signed the Canadian megastar to the Aspire Music Group. The 22 percent royalty claim is an allegation the label strongly denies and here we are.

Also named in the suit is Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne and Drake’s longtime manager, who is said to have breached the original agreement by shuffling Drake over to Cash Money and subsequently, Young Money Records.

With some many legal loopholes set in play, the trickiest knot has yet to be untangled. Due to Jas Prince’s relationship with Aspire Music Group, he technically can’t sue Cash Money and is asking the court appoint a temporary receiver to sue the label in his stead.

Let this case serve as reminder to anyone remotely associated with the music business, be careful where you ink your name.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN