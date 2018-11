It’s still all about Cadillactica but Big K.R.I.T. felt it best for him to get an oil change and the Mississippi titan called up DJ Drama and dropped his first full length of the waning year with It’s Better This Way.

Guest stars include Ludacris, K Camp, BJ The Chicago Kid, Young Dolph, Scar, Warren G and his day one general, Big Sant.

Listen and download the southern soul food that is It’s Better This Way down below.