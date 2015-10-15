50 Cent Trolls Own Bankruptcy Claims By Playing With Stacks Of Cash [PHOTOS]

50 Cent was never broke. However he does get bored like the rest of the middle class working society of the world. When the G-Unit CEO can’t think of anything productive to do, he lifts up the mattress and just plays with money like the bank teller.

Don’t get it twisted, though. The 40-year-old Hip-Hop mogul is a lot smarter than he sometimes act and knowing the smell of green would lure social media users in like bees to honey, he used the opportunity to announce his latest musical release.

“Man this lunch money,” he captioned in the most ridiculous photo where he spelled out “broke” with thousands of dollars. “I gotta go to work I’m still up, no sleep at all. NEW MUSIC this week, off The KANAN Tape.”

Always the shrewd businessman and competitor, fans recognize Kanan to be the name of his character in the Starz original series, Power, which he also executive produces and uses every chance to rival Empire.

Peep 50 Cent entertain us like only he can starting in the video below and the pictures on the next couple of pages.

—

Photos: Instagram/50 Cent

1 2 3Next page »