Sean Diddy Combs Producing ABC Comedy Inspired By Assistant’s Life

Sean “Diddy” Combs was already proved he could be a successful in reality TV thanks to MTV’s Making Da Band and his love of cheesecake. Next up, the Hip-Hop mogul will be producing an ABC comedy inspired by the sure to be stressful life of his assistant.

Before you ask, no—Farnsworth Bentley is not involved.

Reports the Hollywood Reporter:

The rapper, record producer, actor and entrepreneur is teaming with ABC to develop a comedy based on the real-life events of his former assistant Sarah Snedeker, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Single-camera comedy The Hustle, which has received a script commitment with a penalty attached, is inspired by the real-life events of Combs’ right-hand woman, Snedeker — now an exec at his Revolt Films Banner. It centers on a small-town girl who lands a job working as an assistant to a street-educated billionaire business mogul where she is instantly thrown into a foreign world of extravagance, debauchery and adventure.

Clearly the success of FOX’s Empire kicked open the door for TV ventures attached to Hip-Hop and urban (read: Black) audiences.

This weekend, Diddy’s second annual Revolt Music Conference goes down in Miami Beach. Today (Oct. 15), Diddy will be presented with a key to the city of Miami Beach.

