CLOSE
Home > Ace Hood

Logic “Like Woah,” Raury “Woodcrest Manor II,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.15.15

Leave a comment

In a month’s time, Def Jam wordsmith Logic will have delivered his sophomore effort The Incredible True Story. In anticipation of the project, he deliver a second track called “Like Woah.”

Produced by 6ix and Logic, the hypnotizing soundscape sets the scene, giving the rhymesayer an open forum to deliver some braggadocios lines. Feast your ears on “Like Woah” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find songs from Raury, Ace Hood, TDE’s president Punch, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Raury – “Woodcrest Manor II”

Ace Hood – “Clarity”

Punch – “Uninspired”

THEY – Nü Religion

https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/gouda-prod-by-5ickness

Maffew Ragazino – “Gouda”

Serial Killers (Xzibit, B Real of Cypress Hill, & Demrick) – “Murder Show”

 

Logic , Maffew Ragazino , Punch , Raury

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close