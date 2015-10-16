Chris Brown “Gravity,” Usher ft. Nas & Bibi Bourelly “Chains,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.16.15

Suprise! Chris Brown opened the vaults earlier today, releasing an unheard track titled “Gravity” for fans listening pleasure.

Brown wrote that he recorded this emotional testimony about a bad breakup “a while ago,” though the exact timeline is unclear. The new release came on the heels of the singer formally announcing his next album Royalty, which is named after his one-year-old daughter and drops on November 27.

Stream Brown’s “Gravity” below in today’s Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find Usher’s latest creation “Chain, featuring Nas & Bibi Bourelly, heat from Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Usher ft. Nas & Bibi Bourelly – “Chains”

Ty Dolla $ign ft. E-40 – “Saved”

Iman Shumpert – “Highlight Reel (Hotline Bling Remix)”

John Legend Feat. Stacy Barthe & Lil’ Wayne – “Angel” (Da Internz Remix)

Rich The Kid & ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Tequila Me”

Raven Sorvino ft. Melat – “96 Fleetwo od”

SHIRT – “Fight Club”

Chris Rivers ft. Whispers – “What For”

B.I.C. – “McDonalds On Delancey”