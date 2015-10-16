Lupe Fiasco Responds To The Game’s “Dollar & A Dream” Jab, Again [LISTEN]

The Game just released the second installment to his Documentary 2 album series but its the first disc that still is being centered in controversy.

While speaking with Letty Martinez on her podcast LettySetGo, the West Coast all-star was asked the reasoning for calling Lupe Fiasco “weird” on his song “Dollar & a Dream” record and he was very blunt about it.

“He is f*cking weird,” he replied. “Thing is, you obviously can’t have the old Game. I was 23-years-old. I was baldhead then. If you talking about the old Game, what’s in my heart and what my music is, I’m currently fighting three court cases, criminal. I’m currently still in the hood. My grandfather died today. My brother Big Fase still lives on Black Wall Street. So when you say the old Game and you make it seem like I’m not the old Game, you’re disrespecting the makeup of me and who I am and you’re playing yourself.”

After getting wind of the track, Lupe responded to his rapper peer on Twitter with a link to Oasis’ “Wonderwall” video, which addressed being the outcast in the room. The truth of the matter is, Game understands Lupe’s stance, even if he can’t identify with it.

“Personally, on the Lupe front, maybe I might be lost now or maybe Lupe is just evolving and Game can’t see it,” he continued. “I miss the old Lupe records when it was about Chi-Town and it was hood and maybe I’m being what I’m telling other people not to be. But that’s just being a fan of music. Some people evolve and you are able to embrace it. Then other people evolve and you get mad. That’s why when some people might be like, ‘Game, you changed’ or ‘I like the old Game,’ you might be what I’m being when I say I like the old Lupe. At the end of the day it’s being a Hip-Hop fan and being critical and wanting the music that you want.”

Once again, Lupe took to his Twitter soapbox to let Game know that he prefered a bevy of other adjectives opposed to “weird.”

I prefer isolated fiscally aloof socially agile conservative nonconformist diverse avant garde disestablishmentarian https://t.co/dLOB5mWyXs — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) October 16, 2015

The Documentary 2 and 2.5 are currently on iTunes, folks. Listen to Letty’s convo with Chuck Taylor below. You can see more of Lupe’s response on the next page.

