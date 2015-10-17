Charlamagne Tha God Checks Meek Mill Over Latest Drake Diss Song [VIDEO]

Charlamagne Tha God has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he did so once again regarding the Drake and Meek Mill feud. While most thought the beef was dormant, it appears that a new track with the Philadelphia rapper is forthcoming which prompted Charlamagne to offer comments.

Sitting with VladTV, the Breakfast Club co-host and media personality chopped it up over several subjects but had some mighty sharp jabs towards Meek Mill.

As reported by Design & Trend:

“I think it’s wack. I think it’s over,” said the New York radio host. “Let it go. You got to know when to hold them, you got to know when to fold them. You got to know when to walk away, you got to know when to run. Meek took an L. It is what it is. That don’t mean that Meek’s career is over. That doesn’t mean that Meek isn’t still a viable artist out here,” he added. The sometimes MTV worker also had another theory about the new Drake diss. According to Charlamagne, the Philly rhymer is still bothered by the beef, despite stating on social media that he doesn’t care because he’s rich. In the radio host’s mind, Mill got over the “Back to Back” track along time ago. “When I see stuff like that, all you’re letting me know Meek is that s—- bothering you,” he said. “Because I saw you on your Instagram and you was like ‘I made a mil in a week and they’re telling me I took an L.’ You’re laughing and you’re smiling and you already said you’re not trying to partake in the beef.”

