Busta Rhymes Announces Busta & Friends Concert In NYC [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes has an epic catalog with hits featuring A-list artists. Fittingly, while making a cameo during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ headlining performance at the Revolt Music Conference in Miami last night (Oct. 16), the Dungeon Dragon revealed he’s throwing a Busta and Friends concert in New York City.

“I’m proud to say after 24 years of this sh*t, professionally recording, I’m doing a Busta Rhymes and friends concert in New York,” said Bussa Bus after Diddy urged him to make the reveal. “I’ma be bringing out a lot of great friends…I’m just talking about real genuine friends that I got real records with.”

Some of those friends he named included Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Rick Ross, M.O.P. and, of course, A Tribe Called Quest.

Busta revealed that it all goes down December 5 before leaving the stage. No word on the exact venue just yet but Hip-Hop Wired reached out to his reps, so stay tuned.

Officially called Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot for the Holidays, the concert is going down at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on December 5.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, October 26 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com and at the Prudential Center box office starting the next day.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for REVOLT Music Conference