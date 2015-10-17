Lil Wayne Demands Removal Of Sex Tape With C&D

Lil Wayne isn’t taking too kindly to footage of him raw-dogging a pair of strippers making it onto the Internets. Weezy’s lawyers fired off a cease & desist letter to the website that’s been circulating the clip.

Reports TMZ:

Wayne’s attorneys fired off a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — to Hollywood Street Kings … an urban blog that’s been posting clips. Wayne’s legal team is demanding the site to remove the video within 5 days, or else. As for what “or else” means … it’s a lawsuit, dummy! TMZ broke the story … the tape shows Wayne wearing nothing but his socks, cavorting with 2 girls. The demand letter does not even concede there is a sex tape, but Wayne’s rep tells us if there is one the rapper had NO idea he was being filmed.

No matter what, it’s the lawyers that always get paid. Or, it could be that part two, seen here, features him tossing salad.

Last night, Wayne was a surprise guest of Diddy at the Revolt Music Conference in Miami.

