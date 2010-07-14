Akon & Dave Hollister Rock ATL Live In The Park [Flicks]

The industry was thick at last night’s ATL LIVE ON THE PARK monthly music showcase produced by Shanti Das & Marlon Nichols.

Devyne Stephens’ Upfront Megatainment hosted the night, which saw the likes of Akon, Jermaine Dupri, Steve Rifkind, Jazze Pha, Q. Parker (112), and so many more.

Peep More Flicks From Last Night’s Event After The Break. [MORE]

RL, Dave Hollister, Rock City and newcomers Majic Massey and Cassandra Batie gave soul-stirring performances. R&B veteran Tony Terry also surprised the crowd with a throwback rendition of “When I’m With You.” Good music is definitely alive and well.

Photos By James Pray

