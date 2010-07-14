CLOSE
Akon & Dave Hollister Rock ATL Live In The Park [Flicks]

The industry was thick at last night’s ATL LIVE ON THE PARK monthly music showcase produced by Shanti Das & Marlon Nichols.

Devyne Stephens’ Upfront Megatainment hosted the night, which saw the likes of Akon, Jermaine Dupri, Steve Rifkind, Jazze Pha, Q. Parker (112), and so many more.

RL, Dave Hollister, Rock City and newcomers Majic Massey and Cassandra Batie gave soul-stirring performances.  R&B veteran Tony Terry also surprised the crowd with a throwback rendition of “When I’m With You.”  Good music is definitely alive and well.

Jermaine Dupri, Q. Parker, Shanti Das & Devyne Stephens

Dave Hollister

Tameka Raymond

Akon, Shanti and Devyne

Akon

Akon-SteveRifkind-Shanti-Devyne

Pastor Troy

Tony Terry

R.L.

Photos By James Pray

