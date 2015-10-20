The Internet Reacts To Drake’s Drunk Uncle Two-Step In “Hotline Bling”

While you were sleeping (or maybe watching Monday night football?), Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video hit the net and Twitter had a field day trying to make sense of Aubrey’s erratic dance number.

Turtleneck sweaters and staircase eye candy aside, the X-directed chromatic visual saw October’s Very Own sashay into a series of two steps. Some recognized it as the cha-cha or merengue, while others saw him do the dougie and dab. But really, he did ’em all.

What Drake ultimately did was provide much needed confidence to those insecure about their cutting-up-a-rug skills, while reminding the rest of us that it’s ok to let go and dance like nobody’s looking.

Only the whole world watched. Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted…

Drake made the Hotline Bling vid for my Dominican friends. — Jas Waters (@JasFly) October 20, 2015

