Last night, Kendrick Lamar performed with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The Compton rapper’s set featured and new and older cuts, and you can watch K-Dot perform “These Walls” from To Pimp a Butterfly below. Steven Reineke, the Principal Pops Conductor of the NSO made sure the sounds were on point.

The NSO needs to stop playing and just release the entire performance.

—

Photo: YouTube