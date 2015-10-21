Tyga Lets His Son King Cairo Have Playtime With Weed In The Area? [VIDEO]

Tyga appears to be following in Rich Homie Quan’s footsteps and no, that’s not a good thing. The oft-embattled rapper posted a video on to Snapchat of his three-year-old son King Cairo having a ball playing at home. But a keen observation from his followers pointed out that the tot could have possibly been in close vicinity to a sizeable amount of Reggie Kush, which was nearby on the table.

Via TMZ:

Tyga posted an adorable video of his son King Cairo playing in his living room … problem is, there is a pile of what looks like marijuana right smack in front of the boy. The 3-year-old is within arms reach of the green pile, which sits on a coffee table next to a package of Swisher Sweets cigars people typically use to roll blunts. Tyga and baby mama Blac Chyna have been in an on-again-off-again custody war over the boy, and this can’t help Tyga’s cause. We reached out to Tyga’s lawyer for comment and got no response … but after we placed the call Tyga removed the video from his Snapchat.

Blac Chyna has yet to address the potential controversy on social media but there’s a better chance than none that she called out her former boyfriend to give him an earful.

As for Tyga, he’s steady promoting his upcoming mixtape Rawwest Ni**a Alive, where he undoubtedly address the situation like he handily did regarding his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Check out King Cairo’s playtime video down below and give us your thoughts in the comment section.

