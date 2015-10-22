CLOSE
New Tell-All Book Allegedly Has The Truth Behind The Jay Z & Solange Elevator Fight

Beyoncé and Jay Z are well aware of the “mo problems” aspect that comes along with their massive fortune and a new book from celebrity journalist J. Randy Taraborrelli supposedly has the inside scoop on scenes inside their marriage.

The writer is very familiar with winning; having fourteen of his books appear on the New York Times best seller list and his next tell-all: Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story, looks to be his biggest one yet.

It’s a well-known fact that King Bey is notoriously private about her personal life so any bit of hearsay is going to get attention nonetheless.

The book will be available next week on October 27 but for the meantime, flip through the gallery below to see five of the craziest allegations that have made its way into the press. That is including a logical explanation behind the infamous Solange elevator fight last year.

