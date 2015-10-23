Tom Ford Names Lipstick After Drake

Is it time to add “getting a lipstick named after you” to the “How you made it as a rapper” bucket list? Such is the case for Drake, with Tom Ford naming a shade of lipstick after the 6 God.

Reports People:

As part of its second annual Lips & Boys collection, Tom Ford is releasing a lipstick to be named after the rapper on Oct. 30th. The collection, which is inspired by notable men in the designer’s life, was previously available for a limited time. But the success of its inaugural launch is triggering talk of a more permanent home for the line — news that’s soothing to Drake fans who were unsure if the lipstick would last them till the debut of the rapper’s upcoming album.

Reportedly, Drizzy’s shade of lipstick is a burgundy hue.

You would think this would be ammo for Meek Mill, but nah. It’s a safe bet Drake is going to keep on amassing wins.

—

Photo: Instagram