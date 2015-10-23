Show & Prove: D.R.A.M. Drops Gahdamn! EP After Shading Drake [LISTEN]

Mr. “Cha Cha” himself, D.R.A.M. has reached the moment of truth where he’ll either go on to have a notable career in the music industry or be subjected to “Remember Them?” slideshows in years to come.

Days after he unapologetically called out Drake for supposedly jacking his only hit to date, the Gahdamn! EP has unintentionally turned into a career-defining effort that may or may not have dire consequences.

We’re staying neutral, however and waiting to see how it all pans out.

Stream D.R.A.M.’s Gahdamn! EP down below. The project features appearances from Chance the Rapper’s homies, Donnie Trumpet, and The First Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment, SZA.

Photo: Instagram/D.R.A.M.