Fall Out Boy ft. Migos “Irresistible (Remix),” Surf Club ft. Quentin Miller & Travis Scott “Go Off,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.23.15

Well, here’s an interesting genre mash up to close out the week. Fall Out Boy delivers their “Irresistible (Remix),” featuring rap trio Migos.

Find the record in this edition of Wired Tracks, which also features “I Lied,” the latest leak from DJ Khaled’s I Changed A Lot album, and a new heater by Hit-Boy called “Go Off,” featuring Quentin Miller & Travis Scott.

Photo: instagram

DJ Khaled ft. French Montana, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel & Jadakiss – “I Lied”

https://soundcloud.com/crownbearers/surf-club-ft-quetin-miller-travis-scott-go-off

Surf Club ft. Quentin Miller & Travis Scott – “Go Off”

Hit-Boy ft. James Fauntleroy – “That’s What I Get”

CeeLo Green – “Mother May I”

Troy Ave ft. Dave East, Young Lito, Trey Pizzy, Neek Bucks & Oun P – “Real Nigga (NYC Remix)”

N.O.R.E & Aaron LaCrate ft. Capone & City Boy Dee – “Real”

Kidd Kidd ft. Young Dolph – “Right On Time”