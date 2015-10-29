North West Has Gotten The Finest Media Training From Her Parents [VIDEO]

Most parents instruct their kids how to share and be leery of germs. North West was born into a life of glamour and glitz and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have already prepped their two-year-old doll on how to handle the paparazzi.

While being escorted by her nanny to her ballet class in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon, little North bounced in her custom-made Balmain jacket and gave her best impression of a celebrity-in-the-making by telling the photographers “No pictures!”

Of course, it didn’t work as the paps chuckled with adoration as they clicked away but at least she’s being groomed not to follow the sins of the father. Her famous pregnant mother didn’t seem to mind either as she shared one of the flicks on her Instagram with pride.

Take a look at the video and a few top-notch shots from the young starlet on the flip.

Photo: Michael Wright/WENN.com

