Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan “Color Purple,” Freddie Gibbs “F*ckin Up The Count,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.29.15

Young Thug and Rich Quan’s collaborative relationship was thought to be a thing of the past, after the latter parted ways with Rich Gang. But here we have a new track from the duo titled “Color Purple.”

It’s unclear if this release is new or just a reminder of what could have been. Produced by Metro Boomin’, the record features Thugga and Quan going bar for bar a la respected duo Jadakiss and Styles P. Of course the southern spitters add some Atlanta flair and plenty of references to leans in their recipe, because differences.

“Color Purple” appears in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find Freddie Gibbs’ “F*ckin Up the Count,” the Boi-1da and Frank Dukes-produced lead single from his forthcoming album Shadow Of A Doubt (due in stores Nov. 20).

Stream everything below.

Photo: Instagram

