Freddie Gibbs Announces Shadow Of A Doubt Album, Drops New Video & Tracklisting

Freddie Gibbs releases music on his time and schedule and fans who have been waiting for a proper release since his universally acclaimed Cocaine Piñata can start getting excited.

One of the best of the Midwest revealed that his next project in Shadow of A Doubt is locked and loaded and will be releasing on November 20.

Featuring the lyrical talents of Black Thought, E-40, Gucci Mane as well as the production expertise of Mike Dean, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes and more, Shadow of A Doubt looks to return back to the gritty dark-n-lovely realism that made Gibbs a fan favorite. In fact, he tells Hip-Hop Wired that he feels the project “is easily his best work to date.”

An artist that can get continue to refine their craft as they get older is the artist fans need to invest in.

Pre-order Shadow of A Doubt on iTunes now and check out the video for “F**kin’ Up The Count” as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist.

freddie-gibbs-shadow-of-a-doubt

01 Rearview

02 Cocaine

03 Careless

04 Fuckin’ Up The Count

05 Extradite [ft. Black Thought]

06 McDuck [ft. Dana Williams]

07 Packages [ft. ManMan Savage]

08 Mexico [ft. Tory Lanez]

09 10 Times [ft. Gucci Mane & E-40]

10 Lately

11 Basketball Wives

12 Forever and A Day

13 Insecurities

14 Freddie Gordy

15 Cold Ass Nigga

