Big K.R.I.T. Slams The Mississippi State Flag [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. is one of two Hip-Hop artists who have built a successful legacy by championing the Magnolia State every chance they got, but even he knows where to draw the line when it comes to hometown pride.

Fresh off the release of his “kritically acclaimed” It’s Better This Way mixtape, the 29-year-old MC spoke well beyond his years when discussing the controversial symbol of hate that is the Mississippi State flag.

“As far as the flag is concerned, I feel like it has no place. You can see the frustration in people,” he tells HuffPost Live’s Alex Miranda. You can see the anger, the anguish, because they’re trying to turn a negative into a positive, but that flag was being held up when people were being hung,” he said. “There’s no way I can stand beside something that’s a symbol of frustration and hate for a whole people.”

K.R.I.T.’s commentary on the Mississippi state flag comes days after the University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus and the University of Southern Mississippi took the one waving across the campuses down, in efforts to finally move past the lingering sentiment behind the Civil War.

Watch the King Remembered In Time keep it 100 on the Mississippi state flag in the video below. The full interview can be seen here.

—

Photo: Huffington Post