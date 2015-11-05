Future Lashes Out At Funkmaster Flex Over Radio Comments

Future and his current dominance of the airwaves is tough to deny, but Funkmaster Flex took to the radio and stated very clearly that stations should support local artists first. Future Hendrix took offense to Flex’s rant and unleashed a tirade of tweets while announcing the release of the Monster 2 project.

A quick look at Funkmaster Flex’s timeline over the past day reveals that he did indeed “talked that talk” earlier this week as one fan stated. Flex has never been shy about dropping his strong opinions as most know. With statements that New York and other local area artists should get some burn alongside southern and other regional faves, Flex’s Twitter page was lit with retweets regarding his rant.

Future’s response was especially personal and went on for just a few tweets, stating that there’s not really a beef from his side of things..

“Funk master flex thanks for the extra motivation…u gone play intown music 1st over outtatown music,” tweeted the Freebandz head honcho.

“Dropping so much heat u gone have to play my shit 1st..that’s wat I’m going for #MONSTER2,” Future added.

No timetable has been set for the release of Monster 2. The project is a sequel to the acclaimed ninth mixtape from the artist, which was produced entirely by Metro Boomin.

