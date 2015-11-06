Sean “Diddy” Combs Surprise Birthday Party Was Lit [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs still works hard but he still may party even harder. The Bad Boy Records mogul, who just dropped a new album/mixtape called MMM, was feted with a surprise 46th birthday party in NYC on Wednesday (Nov. 4) night.

Reports TMZ:

Diddy’s pals know him well … they threw the mogul a surprise 46th birthday party Wednesday night and, in true Diddy fashion, plugged the hell out of the new apple-flavored booze he just launched. Naomi Campbell, LA Reid and Andre Harrell threw the bday bash at Butter in NYC … and Chris Rock, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Tyson Beckford and Maxwell all made the guest list. The apple theme trickled into the decorations and the desert table, which hilariously spelled out ALL of Diddy’s nicknames — IN HOT APPLE PIES!!!

Also on the guest list were Lyor Cohen, James Cruz, Sylvia Rhone, Kevin Liles and more.

Photo: Instagram

