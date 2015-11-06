Big Boi Says Outkast Turned Down The Super Bowl Because Andre 3000 Didn’t Want To Shorten Songs

Big Boi appeared on ESPN’s The Dan LeBatard Show yesterday, November 5, to make his selections for Week 9 play of the 2015 NFL season when the topic switched over to performing at sporting events.

Back in 2004, Outkast were just getting warmed up from the massive explosion of their diamond double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and performed at the 2004 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. However, Big Boi revealed that they could have had an even bigger stadium status show, had the been on the same page.

Around the same time, the iconic Hip-Hop duo were apparently asked to perform at the Super Bowl but under the conditions that they had to perform a melody of the aforementioned album’s singles, “The Way You Move” and “Hey Ya.” Andre 3000 wasn’t with the idea and the opportunity to perform in front of millions on top of millions, escaped them.

“Andre didn’t want to cut the songs, he wanted to do the full songs. He said, ‘Nah, can’t do it.'”

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Big Boi was asked how much he was nagging his Aquemini twin to see the bigger picture to which he replied “A lot” with a laugh.

To this day there are no hard feelings and Big Boi says Andre 3000’s son Seven tells him, “Daddy, you should have performed at the Super Bowl.” Ya think?

Elsewhere, Big Boi plugged his new EP with Phantogram, Big Grams, which is currently available now.

