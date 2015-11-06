Busta Rhymes Pleads Guilty To Hurling Muscle Milk At Gym Employee, Anger Management On Deck

The Dungeon Dragon just ducked a felony charge. Busta Rhymes plead guilty to hurling a protein drink at a gym employee in Manhattan Criminal Court today (Nov. 6).

In exchange for the guilty plea, the “Gimme Some More” rapper’s charges were lessened from a felony to a violation, and he will have to take anger management classes.

Reports the New York Times:

The performer, whose real name is Trevor Smith, was arrested last summer and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. The police said that on the evening of Aug. 5, Mr. Smith had thrown a bottle of the protein shake at a worker in the Steel Gym on West 23rd Street in Chelsea, bruising the man’s head. The two had had a quarrel a minute earlier, and the worker had asked Mr. Smith to leave.

Though the police charged Mr. Smith with a felony, the Manhattan district attorney’s office reduced the charge to misdemeanor assault. The prosecutors later agreed to let Mr. Smith plead guilty to harassment, which is a violation, on the condition he attend anger management classes.

Mr. Smith, dressed in a sharp black suit and wearing diamond earrings, was all smiles as he left court with his lawyer, as a bodyguard ran interference, blocking reporters. “You that aggressive with your man?” he said to one female reporter who tried to ask him a question. Then he stopped to hug a court officer who said he was a big fan. Mr. Smith was also recognized by another fan — a man in handcuffs who was being escorted in by the police. “That’s Busta! That’s Busta!” the man said, jumping up and down.