Dr. Dre Premieres Pusha T “R.I.C.O.” Freestyle [LISTEN]

Pusha T spittin’ a fire verse over Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O.”? Yes, please.
King Push murders the instrumental to the song that made Meek Mill catch feelings about Drake using a collaborator, ghostwriter or whatever you want to call it.
Dr. Dre premiered the verse on his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy. The good doctor also dropped a song of his own that features Marsha Ambrosius and Sly Piper called “Naked” (listen to it on the next page).
Listen to Pusha T’s “R.I.C.O.” freestyle below.
[h/t Miss Info]
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE