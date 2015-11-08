Dr. Dre Premieres Pusha T “R.I.C.O.” Freestyle [LISTEN]

Pusha T spittin’ a fire verse over Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O.”? Yes, please.

King Push murders the instrumental to the song that made Meek Mill catch feelings about Drake using a collaborator, ghostwriter or whatever you want to call it.

Dr. Dre premiered the verse on his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy. The good doctor also dropped a song of his own that features Marsha Ambrosius and Sly Piper called “Naked” (listen to it on the next page).

Listen to Pusha T’s “R.I.C.O.” freestyle below.

[h/t Miss Info]

—

Photo: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »