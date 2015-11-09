Jennifer Lopez Plays Dirty Cop Turned Snitch In New NBC Series Shades Of Blue [VIDEO]

New age technology such as cell phone and body cameras have schooled us time and time again that just because a police officer makes a statement on an incident, doesn’t mean it is weighted in truth.

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming role as Detective Harlee Santos, an embattled NYPD officer who is forced to work for the FBI over the choice of being an incarcerated cop, delves into said truths with the intensity of a motion picture film. And that’s just gauging from the inaugural trailer for what will we be, Shades of Blue.

Over the course of nearly three minutes, Lopez and executive producers Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass take viewers through a whirlwind of Santos tampering with rigamortis evidence, accepting dirty money and even having her kid’s life threatened. The show is also boosted by the talents of Terminator Genisys star Dayo Okeniyi, Radames from Juice (Vincent Laresca), Drea de Matteo and the veteran Goodfella, Ray Liotta.

Shades of Blue bows on NBC on January 7. Peep the impressive trailer below.

Photo: NBC