Future Drops “Last Breath” From Creed Soundtrack [LISTEN]

Future drops the Rocky theme sampling “Last Breath” from the Creed soundtrack.

As previously reported, Future put the song together after getting an early peek at the forthcoming film starring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son.

Metro Boomin, and Ludwig Goransson, on production, wow. The latter composed the score for Fruitvale Station and is signed to Roc Nation.

Listen to “Last Breath” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net