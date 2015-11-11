Irv Gotti Says He Almost Created An Album Just To Battle 50 Cent [VIDEO]

Although they put up a valiant effort, Ja Rule and Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. was throttled by 50 Cent’s G-Unit during the mid-00s in what became one of the most memorable Hip-Hop feuds of all-time (and thankfully, one of the least violent).

In hindsight, Irv Gotti claims he had the solution to combat 50 Cent’s onslaught of diss records and it involved him taking the Dr. Dre route and creating a ghostwritten album of anti-Aftermath Records rhetoric.

It was time for me to make an album,” Gotti tells Complex in the latest episode of their “Jewels From Irv Gotti” series. “I know this may sound crazy, but I should have Dr. Dre’d it. Have Jay, X, and Ja write all my shit, have them featured on the album, and make like a Chronic album.”

Circa 2003, ads for a Irv Gotti-helmed album titled Satanangelic began getting promo in rap magazines but nothing ever materialized from the project. It’s also worth noting that Irv Gotti actually never spit a verse on a professional recording so the thought of him coming out the gate during Murder Inc.’s time of turmoil to emerge as a rap star is humorous at best. However, the battery was put into his back by former Sony Music czar Tommy Mottola, who was apparently enamored with the crossover records his label had been putting out.

Ultimately, it was Ja Rule who took the charge out of said battery, and told Gotti it didn’t sound like a logical folly. Since then, Gotti has been forced to live with regrets, if only for the money they lost out on in the deal.

Watch Irv Gotti relive his harebrained scheme in the video below and hit the flip for another one where he reveals why Jay Z’s sophomore album, Vol. 1: In My Liftime was a supreme slump.

