Dame Dash Still Complaining That Jay Z Didn’t Cake Him Up

Former Roc-A-Fella boss Dame Dash has been making the rounds in interviews of late, explaining the downfall of his empire when questioned. After stating recently that he and past partner Jay Z weren’t friends, Dash further explained that the Brooklyn mogul didn’t honor a financial bailout plan the crew established.

Speaking with Dr. Boyce Watkins, Dame Dash explained the concept of the “Circle of Success,” a plan established by the Roc-A-Fella partners that should anyone on the team fail financially that the crew would step up and pitch in to get the partner back on their feet. Dash shared that while Jay Z famously rapped about the concept, he never embraced it and Dash points to that occurrence as the reason he’s suffered.

Watkins explained his Black Wealth Bootcamp concept of “economic fortification,” in where partnered businesspeople vow to support each other by helping push product, give out loans, and keep the other businesses afloat during down times. Dash jumped in and shared what that was supposed to look like for Roc-A-Fella.

From the interview:

“We had something like that in the street, actually it was what Roc-A-Fella was built on. Let’s say there’s 10 of us. That’s why our agenda was to get all 10 of us rich because if I go broke, I can just take a little from each of you without it hurting you and I’m rich again. Let’s say there’s 10 of us and I need a million dollars. $100,000 from each person and I’m a millionaire all over again and everyone else has only had to give up $100,000. That’s nothing that’s gonna crack you.”

Dash explained that nobody on his team followed the rule and says he “went down for that.” He then reveals that Jay Z mentioned the concept on Reasonable Doubt standout track, “Feelin’ It” while also naming him specifically as someone who didn’t follow the Circle of Success creed.

Dash also checked former partners Rachel Roy, Lee Daniels, and Kevin Hart as folks he no longer does business with based on their failure to reach back.

