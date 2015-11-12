Amber Rose Gets Dragged For Financial Advice That Includes Seducing Men [Photos]

Amber Rose is trending, but it’s not because she made a cameo on ABC’s Black-ish last night or set a thirst trap. Instead, Rose is getting dragged because of financial advice she offers that pretty much contradicts her alleged feminism.

Rose recently shared some of her insight with TIME magazine. [Yeah, she’s not exactly the first person you think of if you want to diversify your portfolio, but let’s stay focused.]

This particular tidbit Wiz Khalifa’s estranged wife shared garnered immediate side-eyes:

“If they’re your friends, they’ll respect it,” Rose told TIME about telling friends that you may not be able to go out to the club if you’re starting a career. “Tell them that you’re trying to save up for whatever it may be, and if they want you to come out with them then it has to be their treat. As women, we’re fortunate enough to use our seductive skills in order to be able to get money from our significant others. I also talk about seduction in the book. A lot of women don’t know how to seduce a man. It is extremely easy once you get to that point, and you can get anything you want out of them. And I know it might sound messed up, but once you get to that point, it’s not using. It’s not using a man, it’s literally getting what you want by any means necessary.”

By any means necessary?

Does that include sexual favors or nah? So a woman should empower herself financially via a man’s wallet? So many questions.

Needless, Twitter has attacked. Peep the slander below and on the following pages (we don’t condone slut shaming, though). Let us know what you think of Amber Rose’s advice in the comments.

Lol y'all are so Corny So it's wrong to ask ur "Significant other" (The person u care about) to help u financially so u can reach ur goal? 😒 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) November 12, 2015

