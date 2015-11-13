Fabolous Reupping With The Young OG Project 2 On Christmas Day [PHOTO]

Last Christmas, Fabolous went all gift wrap on his discography by releasing arguably his best full-length feature with The Young OG Project. A year later, he still possesses the spirit of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas as he set to pull a repeat with The Young OG Project 2.

“The Young OG Project 2 Digital Album,” the Brooklyn MC captioned on an album cover depicting an empty throne that was once occupied by his son, Johan Jackson for the first LP.

As fate would have it, The Young OG Project 2 will be preceded by another holiday release in the Summertime Shootout mixtape, which drops on Thanksgiving (November 26). Although the seasons may be out of whack, there is no reason to doubt anything but heat the way Loso has been spitting all year.

Check out The Young OG Project 2 album cover down below.

Photo: Instagram/Fabolous