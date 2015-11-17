’70s Model Says Bill Cosby Is Innocent

Bill Cosby has at least one 1970’s model in his corner. Rosie Vela claims the comedian is innocent of trying to rape Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson.

Reports Page Six:

The Texas blonde — who had a moderately successful career as a singer-songwriter after her days as a covergirl — recently posted on Facebook that Cosby never tried to rape her fellow models Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson.

“Them’s fibs, cuz. I was there when both talked on the phone to [various men]. Pretty saucy too,” Vela, who was close friends with Beverly back in the day, posted.

Johnson and Dickinson are among the dozens of women who claim Cosby drugged them and tried to rape them. The statute of limitations has run out to press criminal charges, but seven women are suing Cosby, claiming he defamed them by calling them liars.

Vela, who lives in Barbados, says of her former friends, “I think they’ll never pass through St. Peter’s Gates with their lips! They need to own up to the truth.”