Beyonce Got Blue Ivy Rocking $2,000 Dresses [Photos]

When you’re the daughter of music royalty, your play clothes can be worth more than some adults entire wardrobe.

While at an afternoon shindig on Sunday, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy shared some quality mother/daughter time and even twirled a bit on the dance floor in matching white dresses. According to Entertainment Tonight, those weren’t just any old threads on the soon-to-be three-year-old. Blue Ivy was actually wearing a Mischka Aoki “Sparkling Crystal” dress, which retails for a reported $2,100 at Bergdorf Goodman.

At least you know the kid will grow up to have to style.

Check out Blue Ivy getting down below and more flicks of Beyoncé (or is that Sasha Fierce?) on the next couple of pages.

—

Photo: Instagram/Beyoncé

1 2 3Next page »